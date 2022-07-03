RWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eiul Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), under the Saaf Punjab campaign, disposed of more than 23,500 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi and its tehsils in June.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been finalized for Eiul Azha to eliminate entrails and offals of animals.

He informed that 230 vehicles, including mini dumpers, compactors, arm rollers, tractors, trolleys, and dumpers would be part of the particular drive to remove remains of sacrificial animals from every nook and corner of the city.

According to the plan, he said, Rawal Town was distributed into four sectors to make effective cleanliness arrangements for Eid while a control room would also be set up.

Commercial Market, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad, New Katrian, Pindora and other areas will be included in Sector A.

Similarly, in Sector B, Mukha Singh street, Millat colony, Muslim Town, Afandi Colony, Mohala Cha Sultan, Araya Mohala, Amarpura and other areas will be included.

Main commercial areas of the city, including Raja Bazaar, Shah Nazar Dewan, Jamia Masjid Road, Liaquat Road, Kartarpura, Akalghar, Bunni, Kohati bazaar and adjacent areas will be included in Sector C.

While Pirwadhai, Khaiban-e-Sir-Syed, Dhoke Matkal, Dhoke Hassu, Fauji Colony and surrounding areas will be included in sector D. All four sectors will work under a control room, he added.

The resident had been directed to contact a toll-free number1139 about any complaints.

The spokesman informed that the department's management had cancelled the Eid holidays of around 1600 sanitary workers and officials to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

He said that banners would be displayed at all city's main points to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness.

Collection points would also be established for the convenience of the public at the union council level, he informed.

He said after completing the cleaning task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned properly.

Meanwhile, he added, RWMC organized a walk connected to Anti-dengue Day and its communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets in various city areas to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.

To eradicate dengue larvae, comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed, and weekly reports were being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab.

The spokesman called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

He said, "We will continue such activities in the coming days since the issue is severe and linked with public health. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help improve society."