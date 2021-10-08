RWMC devises cleanliness plan for Rabi-ul Awal

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has finalized a special cleanliness plan for Rabi-ul-Awal and assigned duties to the workers in different shifts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has finalized a special cleanliness plan for Rabi-ul-Awal and assigned duties to the workers in different shifts.

According to RWMC spokesman on Friday, the areas of the main procession route of 12 Rabi-ul-Awal including Kohati Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Dingi Khoi, Raja Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Murree Road and others were being cleaned while bins placed along the route were also being emptied on regular basis.

He said additional staff would be deputed along the procession route to ensure cleanliness.

He said the provision of a hygiene environment to the residents was the prime task of RWMC and essential for the prevention of various diseases including prevailing dengue and corona spread.

He informed that under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign Murree road was being cleaned daily during the night while mechanical sweeping was also being carried out on Rawal Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Khayaban Sir Syed, Iqbal Road, Sixth Road, Commercial Market, Pir Wadhai, Raja Bazar, Asghar Mall and other main areas.