RWMC Devises Cleanliness Plan For UCs, Tehsil Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has devised a three-month-long Union Councils and tehsil-wise cleanliness plan on the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz under the ongoing “Suthra Punjab" drive.

Chairing a meeting to review the plan of the district, Member of Punjab Assembly Raja Muhammad Hanif directed the officials to make the city waste-free in three months and create awareness among the people about the significance of sanitation.

He urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC efforts in making the district zero-waste as RWMC comprising 4,000 staff could not reach every nook and corner of the area.

Raja appealed to the people to put the garbage in the dustbin or waste bags and hand it over to the workers, adding throwing garbage and construction debris in the open streets and drains was the cause of obstructions.

Meanwhile, the Communication and Social Mobilization Team of RWMC in connection with the awareness campaign in educational institutions conducted its activity at the Charter school Sixth Road.

The communication teams distributed pamphlets to the students with messages and information about hygienic measures and preventive methods against dengue.

In case of any complaint, they were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately.

