RWMC Devises Comprehensive Cleanliness Plan For Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company had finalized a comprehensive plan to make the city neat and clean during Eid-ul-Fitr days.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the department has cancelled the Eid holidays of sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the three days of Eid from Chand Raat.
He said that a special cleaning campaign had been started around all the mosques, and Eidgahs while mechanical sweeping and washing of roads was being done.
He said that all graveyards of Rawalpindi and its tehsils would be provided special services and the surroundings would be kept free from waste during these days while sanitary workers would be deployed in parks and recreational places across the city to ensure the waste picking, adding lime powder would also be sprinkled around all masjids, Eidgahas and public places.
He said the cleanliness of bazaars and commercial areas would also be maintained on Chand Raat and Eid days.
The spokesman informed that all collected waste would be lifted before the Eid prayers.
He said after completion of the cleanliness task, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned properly and sprayed.
He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs, drains and open, which cause obstruction.
In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO reviews police performance9 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up ahead of Eid10 minutes ago
-
Solar Eclipse will not be visible in Sindh19 minutes ago
-
Over 27pc world population faces food shortage; experts19 minutes ago
-
Indian Sikhs to arrive in Pakistan for Vasakhi Mela on 13th19 minutes ago
-
12 butchers held for selling meat at exorbitant rates20 minutes ago
-
PM renews pledge to ensure health facilities to all29 minutes ago
-
Controller Examinations BISE Hyderabad hosts Iftar dinner29 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh30 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrests 20 suspects during search, strike operation50 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined for over pricing in Karachi1 hour ago
-
People throng markets as Eid around corner1 hour ago