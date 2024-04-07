Open Menu

RWMC Devises Comprehensive Cleanliness Plan For Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company had finalized a comprehensive plan to make the city neat and clean during Eid-ul-Fitr days.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the department has cancelled the Eid holidays of sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the three days of Eid from Chand Raat.

He said that a special cleaning campaign had been started around all the mosques, and Eidgahs while mechanical sweeping and washing of roads was being done.

He said that all graveyards of Rawalpindi and its tehsils would be provided special services and the surroundings would be kept free from waste during these days while sanitary workers would be deployed in parks and recreational places across the city to ensure the waste picking, adding lime powder would also be sprinkled around all masjids, Eidgahas and public places.

He said the cleanliness of bazaars and commercial areas would also be maintained on Chand Raat and Eid days.

The spokesman informed that all collected waste would be lifted before the Eid prayers.

He said after completion of the cleanliness task, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned properly and sprayed.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs, drains and open, which cause obstruction.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan