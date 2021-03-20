UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RWMC Directed To Remain More Active During Cleanliness Drive: MD

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:57 PM

RWMC directed to remain more active during cleanliness drive: MD

Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tararr said that the Company was leaving no stone unturned in making the city neat and clean by utilizing all its resources.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tararr said that the Company was leaving no stone unturned in making the city neat and clean by utilizing all its resources.

He said that the RWMC had always been remained at forefronts of cleanliness drives against all kind of diseases, including prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this while talking to APP during his visit to various localities at West Service Road along Islamabad Expressway here Saturday to review the cleanliness situation near fly past route ahead of 23 March Pak Day Parade.

He directed the concerned sanitation and cleanliness staff to integrate all their efforts for collection of solid waste and taking it away to safe disposal points away from the populated areas.

He said that like every year, the Company was also paying special attention on its waste picking drive and its disposal in localities lying between Faizabad and Koral chowk to keep away kites, eagles, crows and other birds from the air route of fly past rehearsal besides expediting its ongoing cleanliness campaign against epidemics, particularly the COVID-19. Making special arrangements for the national days has always been among the utmost priorities of RWMC which was appreciated at all levels, he expressed and added that the Company had involved addition human resource this year which was working in different shifts.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Visit Road Faizabad Rawalpindi March All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

16 minutes ago

New lockdowns in Europe, overseas fans banned at T ..

3 minutes ago

Unsung hero of freedom movement Syed Sibghatullah ..

3 minutes ago

POA working group meeting for SAF Games in Pakista ..

3 minutes ago

Former AJK President Syed Ahmed Shah's 31st death ..

3 minutes ago

Babar Azam challenges session court orders in Laho ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.