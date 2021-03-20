RWMC directed to remain more active during cleanliness drive: MD

Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tararr said that the Company was leaving no stone unturned in making the city neat and clean by utilizing all its resources.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tararr said that the Company was leaving no stone unturned in making the city neat and clean by utilizing all its resources.

He said that the RWMC had always been remained at forefronts of cleanliness drives against all kind of diseases, including prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this while talking to APP during his visit to various localities at West Service Road along Islamabad Expressway here Saturday to review the cleanliness situation near fly past route ahead of 23 March Pak Day Parade.

He directed the concerned sanitation and cleanliness staff to integrate all their efforts for collection of solid waste and taking it away to safe disposal points away from the populated areas.

He said that like every year, the Company was also paying special attention on its waste picking drive and its disposal in localities lying between Faizabad and Koral chowk to keep away kites, eagles, crows and other birds from the air route of fly past rehearsal besides expediting its ongoing cleanliness campaign against epidemics, particularly the COVID-19. Making special arrangements for the national days has always been among the utmost priorities of RWMC which was appreciated at all levels, he expressed and added that the Company had involved addition human resource this year which was working in different shifts.