RWMC discards 20,291 tons of garbage during “Suthra Punjab “drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority had dumped around 20,291 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils during 15 days of a month-long “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness campaign started on March 1.

Giving details of the dumped garbage, RWMC spokesman said the teams collected around 10,681 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi and Murree, 424 tons from Gujar Khan, 1000 tons from Kallar Syedan, Kahuta and Taxila while 669 tons of garbage had been gathered from private housing societies.

He added that the Capital Development Authority had also dumped as many as 8,516 tons of garbage at the Losar dump station.

Similarly, the RWMC also addressed 92 complaints of the total 127 complaints received on social media platforms during the last week.

At the same time, hundreds of pamphlets were distributed, and banners were displayed to create awareness among the people.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak , Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar visited various Union Councils of the city daily to inspect the cleanliness campaign.

They interacted with the residents and received feedback and suggestions regarding the cleanliness campaign. He informed that the city was also being cleaned by mechanical washing and sweeping at night while containers kept in the city were also being cleaned daily.

He further added that the communication and social mobilization team of RWMC were also conducting an awareness campaign about the hazards of Smog and dengue in commercial areas and educational institutions.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff to make the Rawalpindi zero-waste district and in case of any complaint contact helpline number 1139.