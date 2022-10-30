UrduPoint.com

RWMC Disposed Of 25,000 Tonnes Of Waste In October

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RWMC disposed of 25,000 tonnes of waste in October

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed over 25,000 tonnes of garbage from the city in a special clean-up drive in October.

According to the RWMC spokesman, around 3,557 workers were carrying out the task of cleanliness in two shifts while the company lifted as many as 900 tonnes of waste from five tehsils of the district, including Murree, Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Kahutta and Kalar Syeda daily.

He added that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed while the RWMC managing director was visiting the city daily to ensure cleanliness.

He said in connection to the fight against coronavirus and dengue spread, the RWMC teams were carrying out the desilting of drains, cleanliness of vacant plots and removing stagnant water from various parts of the city to keep the residents safe from the deadly diseases.

The spokesman said immediate measures were also being taken to combat the looming smog threat this year.

He said to mitigate the factors behind pollution, there was a need to adopt preventive measures and increase awareness.

He noted that smog might affect human health during the winter season due to climate change and environmental pollution.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it in drains, open plots and roads. In addition, they were asked not to burn chemicals and waste in the city to prevent smog.

