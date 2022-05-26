RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf Punjab campaign

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had disposed of around 20,000 tonnes of garbage from all tehsils of the district in connection with the four-month-long "Saaf Punjab" cleanliness campaign that kicked off on May 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had disposed of around 20,000 tonnes of garbage from all tehsils of the district in connection with the four-month-long "Saaf Punjab" cleanliness campaign that kicked off on May 15.

According to the RWMC spokesman, under the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked down under the campaign to make the district environmental friendly. He informed that RWMC workers had continued their drive during the last two days despite blockades of roads by a political party.

He said that waste containers were repaired while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing was also carried out during the campaign.

In addition, the spokesman informed the RWMC staff had completed the cleanliness operation in Union Councils 87 Chak Jalal Din and UC -35 Imambara on Thursday.

The spokesman further said that the anti-dengue awareness campaign launched by RWMC was in full swing, and all-out efforts were being made to raise awareness about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

He said that the teams of RWMC, under the drive, distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue. He called upon the residents to leave no place wet or stagnant water and keep an eye on junkyards, schools, under-construction buildings, and all such places which might contribute to the spread of dengue larvae.

Furthermore, he appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots. In addition, they were asked to prevent burning chemicals and waste in the city.