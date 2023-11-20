RWMC disposes of 20,000 tons of garbage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) removed over 20,000 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils during a 20-day-long cleanliness campaign from October 31 to November 20.

According to an RWMC spokesman, during the campaign, the RWMC conveyed the message of cleanliness from door to door. At the same time, hundreds of pamphlets were distributed, and banners were displayed to create awareness among the people.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha, Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar visited various Union Councils of the city daily to inspect the cleanliness campaign.

They interacted with the residents and received feedback and suggestions regarding the cleanliness campaign.

He informed that RWMC had also launched a plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Laiqat Bagh workshop to eliminate the threat of Smog.

He said that the city was also being cleaned by mechanical washing and sweeping at night while containers kept in the city were also being cleaned daily.

He further informed that RWMC had also started the special cleanliness drive with the start of snowfall season at the hill station, Murree for the connivance of the tourists while heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove snow and rubbish from the roads.

He said that RWMC continued cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow. The spokesman said that the communication and social mobilization team of RWMC were also conducting an awareness campaign about the hazards of Smog and dengue in commercial areas and educational institutions.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and in case of any complaint contact helpline number 1139.