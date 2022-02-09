UrduPoint.com

RWMC Disposes Of 35 Tons Of Waste Daily In Gujjar Khan

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 07:45 PM

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was disposing of around 35 tons of garbage from the Tehsil Gujjar Khan area daily in connection with the month-long cleanliness campaign started on January 28 in the entire district

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked under the drive to make the district environmentally friendly.

He said RWMC resolved complaints received on social media while wide-ranging cleanliness was also carried out in different shifts.

He informed that 132 sanitary workers and a fleet of 23 vehicles, including dumpers, compactors, shovels, tractor-trolleys and rickshaws, were being used to carry out the clean-up operation.

To further improve the cleanliness, the Tehsil area has been divided into six zones while more than 120 small waste bins and eight big containers have also been placed in Gujjar Khan to keep the Tehsil areas neat clean.

A control room was set up to monitored the cleanliness operation round the clock", he added.

Waleed Abbasi, Assistant Manager of Operations, said that RWMC was determined to provide the best sanitation environment to the Gujjar Khan's residents, and no compromise would be made in this regard.

He urged the citizens not to throw waste in the open and cooperate with the sanitary staff. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

