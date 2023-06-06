RWMC disposes of 800 tonnes trash daily

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) collected around 800 tonnes of garbage daily and transferred it to the dump stations.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, here Tuesday.

He said that hundreds of complaints received on the helpline and social media were addressed immediately. He informed that over 3,000 sanitary workers and a fleet of vehicles, including dumpers, compactors, shovels, tractor-trolleys and rickshaws, were used to maintain the city's cleanliness.

The CEO said that a comprehensive strategy had been made to ensure the city's cleanliness, adding repairing, maintenance of vehicles, and dust bin cleaning was being ensured.

In case of any complaint, citizens should register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

Rana said RWMC was determined to provide the best sanitation environment to the city residents, and no compromise would be made. Meanwhile, the communication and social mobilization teams of RWMC conducted a door-to-door and market awareness campaign in Union Council-26, Iran Road.

The teams distributed pamphlets and educated the people about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of heat waves, smog and dengue.

He asked the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff to make the city clean and green.