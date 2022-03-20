RWMC disposes of over 15,000 tonnes of waste during March

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had disposed of around 15,000 tonnes of garbage from all tehsils of the district during the last 20 days.

According to RWMC spokesman, under the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, the RWMC had resolved around 200 complaints received on social media.

He informed that 180 vehicles, including 125 mini dumpers, 39 compactors, four-arm rollers, four tractors, two tractor trolleys, and two dumpers were utilized to make the city neat and clean.

He said that waste containers were repaired while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing was also carried out during the campaign.

In addition, the spokesman informed that the cleanliness of the Expressway and its adjacent areas was underway for the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

The RWMC spokesman said that additional workers had been deployed in two shifts, and waste and debris were also being lifted to ensure cleanliness.

He said that white power lining was also ensured on roads leading to Parade areas. He added that the city would also be thoroughly cleaned one day before Pakistan Day.

Furthermore, he appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots