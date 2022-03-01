UrduPoint.com

RWMC Disposes Of Over 22,000 Tonnes Of Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had disposed of around 22,000 tonnes of garbage from all Tehsils of the district in connection with the month-long cleanliness campaign that kicked off on January 28

According to RWMC spokesman on Tuesday, under the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked under the campaign to make the district environmental friendly.

He informed that 180 vehicles, including 125 mini dumpers, 39 compactors, four-arm rollers, four tractors, two tractor trolleys and two dumpers, had been utilized to make the campaign successful.

He said waste containers were repaired while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing was also carried out during the campaign. In addition, the spokesman informed that the cleanliness of Rawalpindi cricket Stadium and its adjacent areas was underway for the Pakistan-Australia Cricket match.

The RWMC spokesman said workers had been deployed in two shifts in the morning and evening to ensure cleanliness. He informed that wide-scale cleanliness had been carried out inside and outside the stadium and its adjacent areas while containers were being washed and emptied daily.

"Sanitary workers will continue the cleanliness drive of the entire stadium before and after each match", he added. He said administrative matters including providing security and cleanliness played a vital role to make any event successful.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots. In addition, they were asked to prevent burning chemicals and waste in the city.

Cricket Company Metro Vehicles Rawalpindi January Event All From Government Mini

>