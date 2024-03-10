Open Menu

RWMC Disposes Off 6,000 Tons Of Garbage During “Suthra Punjab" Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had removed over 6,000 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils in the first week of a month-long “Suthra Punjab” cleanliness campaign from March 1 to 31.

During the campaign, the teams collected around 5,542 tons of garbage from Rawalpindi and Murree, 247 tons from Gujar Khan, 500 tons from Kallar Syedan, Kahuta and Taxila while 346 tons of garbage had been gathered from private housing societies, the spokesman of RWMC told here Sunday.

He said that the Capital Development Authority had also dumped as many as 4,000 tons of garbage at the Losar dump station.

Similarly, the RWMC also addressed 63 complaints of the total 84 complaints received on social media platforms during the last week.

At the same time, hundreds of pamphlets were distributed, and banners were displayed to create awareness among the people.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak, Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar visited various Union Councils of the city daily and inspected the cleanliness campaign.

They interacted with the residents and received feedback and suggestions regarding the cleanliness campaign.

The spokesman informed that the city was also being cleaned by mechanical washing and sweeping at night while containers kept in the city were also being cleaned daily.

He further added that the communication and social mobilization team of RWMC were also conducting an awareness campaign about the hazards of Smog and dengue in commercial areas and educational institutions.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff to make the Rawalpindi zero-waste district and in case of any complaint contact helpline number 1139.

