RWMC disposes off over 8500 ton of solid waste diring last week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) disposed off over 8500 ton of garbage and other kind of solid waste draining last week from 23 April to first of May in addition to performing duties by the Company's sanitary staff even on public holiday on first May.

According to the detail shared by the spokesman of RWMC on Sunday, the Company has collected and dumped around 987.45 ton garbage on 23 April, 1017 ton on 24 April, 834.16 ton on 25 April, 922.78 ton on 26 April, 926.83 ton on 27 April, 924.26 ton on 28 April, 984.44 ton on 29 April, 834.16 ton on 30 April and approximately 922.78 ton on 1st May from Tawalpindi city and its tehsils. The workers of RWMC are engaged all the time to make the district neat and clean despite of facing hot weather conditions.

Besides, teams of RWMC were busy in conducting cleanliness awareness drive for all age groups against Dengue and Corona pandemic in various Union Councils of the district, with special focus on Ramazan Sasta Bazars. The people were asked to register their complaints on the Company's Helpline No. 1139.

According to the operation staff of RWMC, they were also conducting mechanical sweeping during night at main points including Murree Road, Rawal Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Sixth Road, Commercial Market and other important areas. Providing neat and clean environment to the citizens is their utmost responsibility and zero tolerance is being observed to any kind of negligence in this regard, they told.