RWMC disposing of 850 tons of waste daily

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :After the expiration of seven years contract with Turkish multinational conglomerate Albayrak company, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has accelerated resolving the complaints received on its social media accounts as per the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government, Punjab Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed.

According to an RWMC spokesman, the RWMC, along with other complaints, resolved more than 100 complaints received on social media platforms during the last month.

He informed that 1436 sanitary workers and 210 vehicles of Albayrak were part of RWMC, which were disposing of around 850 tons of garbage daily from the city areas.

He said more than 4000 waste bins had been placed in the city to keep the city clean while a control room was set up that monitored the cleanliness operation round the clock, seven days a week.

He said RWMC was determined to provide the best sanitation environment to the city's residents, and no compromise would be made in this regard. The spokesman urged the citizens not to waste in the open and cooperate with the sanitary staff.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.