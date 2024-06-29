RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers

Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Saqib Rafiq Saturday said that sanitary workers were the heroes of successful Eid Ul Azha cleanliness operations who performed their duties diligently

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Saqib Rafiq Saturday said that sanitary workers were the heroes of successful Eid Ul Azha cleanliness operations who performed their duties diligently.

Speaking at the honorarium cheque distribution ceremony, he said that honorarium was being given in recognition of their best services on Eid days on the instruction of the Chief Minister, Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Saqib expressed gratitude to the entire staff of RWMC for their exceptional performance during the Eid holidays and said that RWMC had removed over 9,000 tons of animal waste from the district during the three days of Eid ul Azha despite rain.

He said sanitary workers are valuable assets of RWMC who perform their duties despite holidays, epidemics, rains and others, adding their problems would be resolved on priority.

On the occasion, water coolers were also distributed among the sanitary staff so that they could work efficiently during the hot season.