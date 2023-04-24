UrduPoint.com

RWMC Eid Cleanliness Drive Concluded

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) on Monday completed the cleanliness drive devised for the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan was chalked out to keep the city clean while 3100 sanitary workers had been deployed in three shifts at all public places and performed their duties diligently despite holidays.

He said that lime powder was also ensured at Eidgahs, mosques, Imambarghas and graveyards besides mechanical sweeping and washing on Eid days while all waste had been lifted from the city areas before Eid prayer.

He said the cleanliness of bazaars and commercial areas was also ensured on Chand Raat and Eid days.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Safdar along with RWMC officials, visited several city areas to check the performance of the sanitary teams, he informed.

The citizens also appreciated the performance of the department, he added.

