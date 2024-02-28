RWMC ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensured the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches scheduled from March 2 to 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensured the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches scheduled from March 2 to 10.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed around 100 staff members, including 70 sanitary workers and 10 supervisors, in three shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, were being cleaned daily while workers would also be present during the matches till the end of the game.

Sajid said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to Double Road to ensure cleanliness while 10 vehicles were also in the drive.

He urged the residents and visitors to cooperate with RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste in open spaces.