Open Menu

RWMC Ensures Cleanliness Of Cricket Stadium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

RWMC ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadium

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensured the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches scheduled from March 2 to 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensured the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches scheduled from March 2 to 10.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed around 100 staff members, including 70 sanitary workers and 10 supervisors, in three shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, were being cleaned daily while workers would also be present during the matches till the end of the game.

Sajid said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to Double Road to ensure cleanliness while 10 vehicles were also in the drive.

He urged the residents and visitors to cooperate with RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste in open spaces.

Related Topics

Cricket Pakistan Super League Company Vehicles Road Faizabad Rawalpindi March From

Recent Stories

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled fo ..

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar University hosts awareness session on pol ..

Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication

7 minutes ago
 KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain for ..

KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast

7 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player ..

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare

10 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harass ..

Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..

10 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democ ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

10 minutes ago
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

10 minutes ago
 Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, rel ..

Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..

8 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against ..

LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer

8 minutes ago
 Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UE ..

Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar

9 minutes ago
 Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

9 minutes ago
 Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan