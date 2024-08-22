RWMC Ensures Cleanliness Of Cricket Stadium
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket test series match
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket test series match.
According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, were being cleaned daily while workers were also present during the match till the end of the game.
Sajid said that waste bins placed from Faizabad to Double Road were cleaned daily to ensure cleanliness.
Meanwhile, the RWMC workers made all-out efforts to keep the city clear of any problems during the continued intermittent rains from the last week.
He said that RWMC workers worked day and night to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.
He said that additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water. He said that complaints received on social media platforms had also been addressed promptly.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..26 minutes ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident1 hour ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam2 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB2 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority2 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM2 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister2 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case2 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner2 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui2 hours ago