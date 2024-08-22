Open Menu

RWMC Ensures Cleanliness Of Cricket Stadium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket test series match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket test series match.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, were being cleaned daily while workers were also present during the match till the end of the game.

Sajid said that waste bins placed from Faizabad to Double Road were cleaned daily to ensure cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the RWMC workers made all-out efforts to keep the city clear of any problems during the continued intermittent rains from the last week.

He said that RWMC workers worked day and night to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.

He said that additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water. He said that complaints received on social media platforms had also been addressed promptly.

