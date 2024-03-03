RWMC Ensures Cleanliness Of Cricket Stadium Despite Rains
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Pakistan Super League(PSL) cricket matches despite rains.
According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed around 100 staff members, including 70 sanitary workers and 10 supervisors, in three shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, were being cleaned daily while workers would also be present during the matches till the end of the game. Sajid said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to double road to ensure cleanliness while 10 vehicles were also part of the drive.
Meanwhile, the RWMC workers made all out efforts to keep the city clear of any problems during the last two days’ rain.
He said that RWMC workers worked day and night to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding notwithstanding the weekly holiday.
He said that additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness around the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.
He said that complaints received on social media platforms had also been addressed promptly.
He further said that a grand cleanliness drive had been launched in the entire district including district Murree on the instructions of the Chief Minister, Punjab Maryam Nawaz under “Suthra Punjab “project.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Vocational training Centre offers employment through skill, different courses'7 minutes ago
-
Delivery of ration bags under Ramazan package from March 517 minutes ago
-
Board factory gutted17 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura Transformer Reclamation Workshop inaugurated17 minutes ago
-
CM initiates polio eradication campaign in KP26 minutes ago
-
First ever selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj via NTS ensures transparency: Aneeq27 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.2m from 232 defaulters in 24 hours36 minutes ago
-
70th Annual General Alumni meeting at UAF37 minutes ago
-
45 power pilferers netted in MEPCO region37 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to devise plan for eliminating encroachments on Nullah Leh46 minutes ago
-
ADC General chairs special price magistrates meeting47 minutes ago
-
13 stolen motorcycles recovered47 minutes ago