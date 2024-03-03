Open Menu

RWMC Ensures Cleanliness Of Cricket Stadium Despite Rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Pakistan Super League(PSL) cricket matches despite rains.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed around 100 staff members, including 70 sanitary workers and 10 supervisors, in three shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, were being cleaned daily while workers would also be present during the matches till the end of the game. Sajid said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to double road to ensure cleanliness while 10 vehicles were also part of the drive.

Meanwhile, the RWMC workers made all out efforts to keep the city clear of any problems during the last two days’ rain.

He said that RWMC workers worked day and night to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding notwithstanding the weekly holiday.

He said that additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness around the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms had also been addressed promptly.

He further said that a grand cleanliness drive had been launched in the entire district including district Murree on the instructions of the Chief Minister, Punjab Maryam Nawaz under “Suthra Punjab “project.

