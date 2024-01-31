RWMC Ensures Cleanliness Of District During Heavy Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is making all-out efforts to keep the hill station, Murree and other tehsils of the district during rains
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is making all-out efforts to keep the hill station, Murree and other tehsils of the district during rains.
According to RWMC Spokesman, the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed hundreds of tonnes of snow and rubbish from the Murree areas despite heavy snowfall and rains.
He said that Managing Director RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar had deputed additional staff at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.
He said that RWMC continued cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow.
The spokesman said that to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers had carried out cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi city areas despite severe colds and rain.
He said that the drains, blocked during the rains, had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city, while complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly.
He urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean.
Recent Stories
BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI
IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas
JAH announces to support PML-N in elections
Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered
Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassador
ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO
BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient
PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed
4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab
Two-day seminar held on assistive technology
Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat
Sardar Jogezai thanks TNFJ for supporting PPP in election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas11 minutes ago
-
JAH announces to support PML-N in elections11 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered14 minutes ago
-
ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO12 minutes ago
-
BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient12 minutes ago
-
PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed12 minutes ago
-
4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Two-day seminar held on assistive technology11 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Sardar Jogezai thanks TNFJ for supporting PPP in election11 minutes ago
-
Court takes notice on fertilizer issue in Mirpurkhas11 minutes ago
-
NCSW Holds Pre-CSW 68 Consultation with Provincial Stakeholders in Quetta18 minutes ago