RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy rains

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 10:15 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is making all-out efforts to keep the hill station, Murree and other tehsils of the district during rains.

According to RWMC Spokesman, the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed hundreds of tonnes of snow and rubbish from the Murree areas despite heavy snowfall and rains.

He said that Managing Director RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar had deputed additional staff at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.

He said that RWMC continued cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

The spokesman said that to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers had carried out cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi city areas despite severe colds and rain.

He said that the drains, blocked during the rains, had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city, while complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean.

