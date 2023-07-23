RWMC ensures cleanliness of Imambargahs, procession routes despite rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was ensuring the cleanliness of the district during the holy month of Muharram Ul Haram despite heavy rains.

According to RWMC spokesman, the cleanliness of all Imambargahas, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also emptied.

He said the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas while RWMC had deputed additional sanitary workers in all tehsils of the district to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding and provide a hygienic environment to the mourners during Muharram days.

He informed RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed timely.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately, he added.

Besides, Muharram and rainy days arrangements, he added that the anti-dengue awareness campaign launched by RWMC was also in full swing.

The communication teams of RWMC were motivating the residents to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such a fatal virus.

The teams were calling upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not to throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.