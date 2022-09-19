UrduPoint.com

RWMC Ensures Cleanliness Of Metro Bus Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Haroon Kamal Hashmi Monday said that like the city's cleanliness, the sanitation of the metro bus service stations was also being ensured

During a visit to inspect the cleanliness work at various metro stations, including Saddar, Laiqat Bagh, Marrir Hassan and Faizabad, he expressed satisfaction over the sanitation work carried out by the RWMC staff and said that sanitary workers were striving to keep the cleanliness of this project up to the international standard.

He added that the travellers also lauded the RWMC for maintaining the cleanliness of the metro bus stations.

The Chairman directed the officials to regularly ensure the cleanliness of mirrors and washrooms at Metro stations.

Haroon urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots and "Join us, spread the message of cleanliness to every home, and help in our efforts to prevent and spread lethal diseases," he added.

Acting Manager, Metro Bus Terminal Sohail Imtiaz also briefed the Chairman about the cleaning operation of the metro track on the occasion.

