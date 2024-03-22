Open Menu

RWMC Ensures Cleanliness Of Pakistan Day Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RWMC ensures cleanliness of Pakistan Day celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Friday initiated its special cleanliness drive in connection with 'Pakistan Day' on March 23, besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar in a statement said that a comprehensive plan had been devised on the eve of Pakistan Day.

"Under the drive, the area of educational institutions which fall under the jurisdiction of RWMC is being cleaned, and the waste containers are being emptied”, he said.

He said that the construction material or debris was also being removed while white powder lining was also ensured.

The CEO said that duties were assigned to sanitary workers to clean the celebration sites in different shifts. He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC team by not throwing waste and other materials in drains and open holes.

