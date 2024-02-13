RWMC Ensures Cleanliness Of Tehsil Gujar Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was ensuring the cleanliness of all tehsils of the district including Tehsil Gujar Khan.
According to a RWMC spokesman, the company had deployed additional workers in evening shift in Gujar Khan to ensure the sanitation of the rural areas.
He informed that camps were being organized across the district to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness.
He said that cleanliness was necessary to eliminate smog and dengue and urged the residents not to burn waste or any chemical in the open as it was a leading source of various diseases and smog.
In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be addressed immediately, he added.
Recent Stories
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Swearing-in of MNAs elect likely on Feb 2910 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of Ali Amin Gandapur’s father offered20 minutes ago
-
Drug app launched to ensure availability of medicines: Dr. Nadeem Jan20 minutes ago
-
4,199 Polio teams to administer drops20 minutes ago
-
Webinar on “Big Data in Space Sciences” on Wednesday30 minutes ago
-
DC lauded teachers' role for holding successful polls30 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-dengue measures40 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan Hyderabad marks World Radio Day40 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested, stolen items recovered40 minutes ago
-
President Alvi writes to Swiss President for gift of documents related to Quaid-i-Azam’s brother50 minutes ago
-
Kohat Food Department cracks down on illegal food vendors50 minutes ago
-
BISP launches Whatsapp channel to disseminate authentic information50 minutes ago