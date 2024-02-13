Open Menu

RWMC Ensures Cleanliness Of Tehsil Gujar Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was ensuring the cleanliness of all tehsils of the district including Tehsil Gujar Khan.

According to a RWMC spokesman, the company had deployed additional workers in evening shift in Gujar Khan to ensure the sanitation of the rural areas.

He informed that camps were being organized across the district to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

He said that cleanliness was necessary to eliminate smog and dengue and urged the residents not to burn waste or any chemical in the open as it was a leading source of various diseases and smog.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be addressed immediately, he added.

