RWMC Ensures Exemplary Cleanliness Arrangements On Easter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)had made exemplary arrangements for cleanliness and sanitation in all division districts, including Rawalpindi city, on Easter.

Chief Executive Officer of RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar Sunday said that Pre-Easter salaries were paid to all Christian workers.

Churches, Christian settlements and cemeteries were made zero waste. At the same time, lime powder and aromatic medicines spray were also carried out within the premises of all churches, besides the collection of waste.

He informed that additional staff were deployed in the residential areas of the Christian community, and special cleaning was done so that Easter celebrations could be held harmoniously.

The CEO, Rana Sajid, said that he visited different areas and reviewed the cleaning situation.

The staff was instructed earlier that no negligence would be tolerated and that all areas must be kept completely clean.

Christian leaders and citizens appreciated the Punjab government and the RWMC for making the best arrangements for Easter this year.

