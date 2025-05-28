RWMC Ensures Exemplary Cleanliness Arrangements On Youm-e-Takbeer
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)had made exemplary arrangements for cleanliness and sanitation in all division districts, including Rawalpindi city, on Youm- e -Takbeer.
According to the RWMC spokesman, a special cleanliness drive was carried out in areas around educational institutions and celebration venues.
He informed that the RWMC had launched an awareness campaign under the “Suthra Punjab Program” to ensure cleanliness and a hygienic environment for the coming Eid-ul-Azha.
The Communication and Social Mobilisation Teams, including male and female members, were visiting city markets, streets, educational institutions, parks and other places in the city.
“Awareness pamphlets are provided to the citizens, which contain cleanliness messages, timely disposal of garbage and complete procedures for availing the services of the waste management company.” He said that the public was also being informed about the procedure for filing complaints through helpline 1139, mobile app and social media platforms. The CEO said that RWMC was committed to ensuring model cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He further said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the “Suthra Punjab Program” has become a social movement.
