RWMC Ensures The Cleanliness Of Cricket Stadium During PSL Matches
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 09:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches, which started on Friday.
According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed additional staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Chief Executive Officer of RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the Double Road and parking areas, were being cleaned daily while workers performed their duties during the matches till the end of the game.
Sajid said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to Double Road to ensure cleanliness.
Meanwhile, the RWMC’s "Suthra Punjab" campaign, launched on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was in full swing to keep the division neat and clean.
Under the drive, cleanliness of all tehsils and districts' urban and rural areas was being carried out regularly.
At the same time, waste containers were being repaired, and mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing were also done.
He said that the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed thousands of tons of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi City and other tehsils of the district.
He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed, while the cleanliness of metro stations, bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also being carried out.
He said residents were informed about keeping their surroundings clean through pamphlets, banners, and social media platforms. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held7 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices7 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal7 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties7 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight8 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package8 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik8 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP8 hours ago