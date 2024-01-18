RWMC ensures the cleanliness of Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was making all-out efforts to keep the hill station clear for tourists.

According to RWMC Spokesman, the cleanliness drive was in full swing in district Murree and RWMC workers were performing their duties in two shifts despite severe cold.

RWMC Murree Operation Manager Muhammad Ishaq said that garbage was being shifted on private dumpers from Murree to Losar daily while sanitary workers performed duties during weekly holidays. He urged the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and avoid throwing garbage in the open.