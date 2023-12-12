RWMC ensures the cleanliness of Rawalpindi’s slum areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was busy carrying out the cleanliness of all tehsils besides slum areas of the district.

According to a RWMC spokesman, the company had deployed 132 workers in tehsil Gujar Khan,100 in Taxila and 35 in Kalar Syeda to ensure the sanitation of the rural areas.

He informed that camps were being organized across the district to create awareness about the hazards of smog.

In addition, the spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams were conducting door-to-door and visiting educational institutions to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue and smog.

Furthermore, he added that the cleanliness of worship places, green belts, junkyards, schools, shrines, graveyards, and public places was also underway to provide a hygienic environment to the residents of the district. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be addressed immediately, he added.