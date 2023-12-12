Open Menu

RWMC Ensures The Cleanliness Of Rawalpindi’s Slum Areas

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RWMC ensures the cleanliness of Rawalpindi’s slum areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was busy carrying out the cleanliness of all tehsils besides slum areas of the district.

According to a RWMC spokesman, the company had deployed 132 workers in tehsil Gujar Khan,100 in Taxila and 35 in Kalar Syeda to ensure the sanitation of the rural areas.

He informed that camps were being organized across the district to create awareness about the hazards of smog.

In addition, the spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams were conducting door-to-door and visiting educational institutions to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue and smog.

Furthermore, he added that the cleanliness of worship places, green belts, junkyards, schools, shrines, graveyards, and public places was also underway to provide a hygienic environment to the residents of the district. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be addressed immediately, he added.

Related Topics

Dengue Company Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila All

Recent Stories

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

2 hours ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

3 hours ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

3 hours ago
Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

4 hours ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

17 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan