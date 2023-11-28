RWMC ensures the cleanliness of rural areas

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was engaged in ensuring the cleanliness of the interior city besides the suburbs and rural areas of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was engaged in ensuring the cleanliness of the interior city besides the suburbs and rural areas of the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Syed Nuzrat Ali along with Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafique and CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar visited Rural Union Council Dhamial, Chakra, Lakhan and Chak Jalal Din to inspect the sanitation and smog situation here on Tuesday.

The ADC interacted with the citizens and took feedback from the representatives of cleanliness monitoring committees about the sanitation arrangements.

He said the provision of a hygienic environment to the residents was the duty of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Nuzrat said to mitigate the factors behind smog, there was a need to adopt preventive measures and increase awareness.

He advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, and eye, nose and throat infections. He asked the people to clean houses with wet clothes instead of besom.