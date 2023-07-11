RWMC ensuring cleanliness of Kalar Syeda

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is ensuring the cleanliness of all tehsils of the district.

According to RWMC spokesman, the company collected around 20 tons of garbage daily from the tehsil Kalar Syeda area and transferred it to the Losar dump site.

He informed that as many as 35 sanitary workers ,five mini-dumpers, one of each compactor , shovel, and tractor-trolley were utilized to maintain the city's cleanliness.

He said that 120 small and six large containers had been placed in every Union council of the tehsil for proper disposing of garbage.

Besides the regular cleanliness of the city, door-to-door awareness campaigns were also conducted to apprise the residents about the importance of cleanliness,he added.