Open Menu

RWMC Ensuring Cleanliness Of Kalar Syeda

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RWMC ensuring cleanliness of Kalar Syeda

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is ensuring the cleanliness of all tehsils of the district.

According to RWMC spokesman, the company collected around 20 tons of garbage daily from the tehsil Kalar Syeda area and transferred it to the Losar dump site.

He informed that as many as 35 sanitary workers ,five mini-dumpers, one of each compactor , shovel, and tractor-trolley were utilized to maintain the city's cleanliness.

He said that 120 small and six large containers had been placed in every Union council of the tehsil for proper disposing of garbage.

Besides the regular cleanliness of the city, door-to-door awareness campaigns were also conducted to apprise the residents about the importance of cleanliness,he added.

Related Topics

Company Rawalpindi SITE All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

31 minutes ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

32 minutes ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

32 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

54 minutes ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

1 hour ago
Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

2 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

3 hours ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

3 hours ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan