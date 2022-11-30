UrduPoint.com

RWMC Ensuring The Cleanliness Of Cricket Stadium

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously ensures the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Pakistan-England cricket match scheduled to be held on December 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously ensures the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Pakistan-England cricket match scheduled to be held on December 1.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed around 80 staff members, including 70 sanitary workers and 10 supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Ahmed Nawaz Gondal said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, were being cleaned daily while workers would also be present during the matches from 6 am till the end of the game at night.

Gondal said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to double road to ensure cleanliness while 10 vehicles were also part of the drive.

The spokesman further informed that RWMC communication teams on Wednesday conducted its door-to-door campaign in the Union Council-15 Saidpur scheme and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

He urged the residents to cooperate with RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste in open spaces.

