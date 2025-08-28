RWMC Finalizes Arrangements For Eid Milad(SAW)procession
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has started its special cleanliness campaign for the 12 Rabi Ul Awal celebrations, besides deploying additional sanitary workers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has started its special cleanliness campaign for the 12 Rabi Ul Awal celebrations, besides deploying additional sanitary workers.
Presiding over a meeting to review the operational plan, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO)of RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, said that all the arrangements had been finalized under a special cleanliness program prepared for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW) processions on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Under the special cleanliness program, the main procession route and its vicinity were being cleaned, besides the waste containers were also emptied, he said and added that nullahs and drains adjacent to the procession route were also being cleared with excavators and heavy machinery.
The construction material and debris were also being removed from the procession routes and their adjacent areas.
He informed that a special monitoring team had been formed under the leadership of senior manager Operations, Dr. Hamid Iqbal, which will be in close contact with the organisers of the processions and gatherings and will continuously monitor the cleanliness issues.
Safdar said that relief camps would be set up at various places to carry out the cleanliness work regularly till the conclusion of the 12 Rabi Ul Awal processions, while lime powder and rose water will also be sprinkled.
The CEO added that the staff had been directed that no negligence would be tolerated. He urged the scholars, volunteers, mourners and residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not to throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.
