RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Friday completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials on the route of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been devised for Chehlum processions while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled on Saturday besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

He said Managing Director RWMC Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz monitored the entire operation carried out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain, including Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Purana Qila, Jamia Masjid Road, Qadeemi Imambargah, Bani Chowk, Kartarpura, and adjacent areas.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Imambargahas, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also being emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that two relief camps had been set up at Banni Chowk and Commercial market for carrying out the cleanliness work during and till the conclusion of processions.

He said two control rooms had also been set up at Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices that would look after the entire operation.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains and in the open.