Open Menu

RWMC Held Anti-smog/dengue Activity At Educational Institute

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 07:47 PM

RWMC held anti-smog/dengue activity at educational institute

In connection with the ongoing Anti-Smog and Anti-Dengue campaign, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday carried out an awareness activity in Punjab College for Women, Satellite Town to aware students and staff of the hazards of smog, dengue virus and the importance of cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) In connection with the ongoing Anti-Smog and Anti-Dengue campaign, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday carried out an awareness activity in Punjab College for Women, Satellite Town to aware students and staff of the hazards of smog, dengue virus and the importance of cleanliness.

Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq while speaking on the occasion asked the students not to burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog while burning garbage was a legal offence.

Terming the students as Ambassadors of cleanliness he urged them to create awareness around their surroundings and neighborhood about the prominence of hygienic environment.

Saqib also asked the partakers to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses and added that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

The RWMC Chairman said that the purpose of this activity was to educate the students about the causes and harms of

smog so that the young generation could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings hygienic.

He apprised the students and college staff that smog was a dangerous type of smoke that was fatal to the environment and human health.

The communication and social mobilization team of RWMC also distributed information pamphlets to the students and other participants.

Later an awareness walk was also held to create awareness about smog and dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Water Company Young Rawalpindi Women

Recent Stories

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

4 minutes ago
 UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian und ..

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

4 minutes ago
 UoP observes World Mental Health Day

UoP observes World Mental Health Day

4 minutes ago
 Rally organized to express solidarity with Palesti ..

Rally organized to express solidarity with Palestine people

4 minutes ago
 PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in ..

PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in each province

4 minutes ago
MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementa ..

MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementation framework

4 minutes ago
 Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of ..

Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of PS Sukhkun

4 minutes ago
 Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus ..

Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus of SMBBMU Larkana

4 minutes ago
 CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter t ..

CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter to FIA for inquiry

4 minutes ago
 Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in ..

Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in first week of October

4 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident in Quetta

Man killed in road accident in Quetta

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan