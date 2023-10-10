RWMC held anti-smog/dengue activity at educational institute

In connection with the ongoing Anti-Smog and Anti-Dengue campaign, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday carried out an awareness activity in Punjab College for Women, Satellite Town to aware students and staff of the hazards of smog, dengue virus and the importance of cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) In connection with the ongoing Anti-Smog and Anti-Dengue campaign, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday carried out an awareness activity in Punjab College for Women, Satellite Town to aware students and staff of the hazards of smog, dengue virus and the importance of cleanliness.

Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq while speaking on the occasion asked the students not to burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog while burning garbage was a legal offence.

Terming the students as Ambassadors of cleanliness he urged them to create awareness around their surroundings and neighborhood about the prominence of hygienic environment.

Saqib also asked the partakers to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses and added that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

The RWMC Chairman said that the purpose of this activity was to educate the students about the causes and harms of

smog so that the young generation could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings hygienic.

He apprised the students and college staff that smog was a dangerous type of smoke that was fatal to the environment and human health.

The communication and social mobilization team of RWMC also distributed information pamphlets to the students and other participants.

Later an awareness walk was also held to create awareness about smog and dengue.