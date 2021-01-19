RWMC holds cleanliness awareness drive in Liaquat Bagh

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak has been holding the cleanliness drive in Rawalpindi and Murree district including manual sweeping in streets and markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak has been holding the cleanliness drive in Rawalpindi and Murree district including manual sweeping in streets and markets.

Along with sweeping, mechanical washing on road sides, container lifting, door to door waste collection, distillation of open drains, liming of streets and washing of Jamia Mosques was also being conducted during the drive.

Communications teams installed an awareness camp in Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi by following the SOP's regarding COVID-19, the social distance was maintained between the visitors of camp, a spokesman said.

The visitors of camp were ensured to follow the SOP's which are to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

Winter seasons arrives, pollution of vehicles, burning waste mix with fog that causes smog which is vulnerable for health. They were requested to inform the general public that not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies, the teams urged.

The teams also picked the waste and dumped it in to the wheelie bin. This activity was done to encourage and urge the general public to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.

The department carries out various activities to educate the general public regarding cleanliness. The activities consists of awareness in market, door to door (Inner city Streets), Jamia Mosque, park, educational institutes and camps.