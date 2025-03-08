RWMC holds walk & seminar to pay tribute to women workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company on Saturday organized a special walk and seminar in connection with the International Women’s Day to pay tribute to its women workers and staff.

The event was attended by RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar, senior officers, women workers and staff, and people from different walks of life.

The RWMC CEO and other speakers, in their speeches at the seminar, appreciated the role of women workers and commended their hard work and dedication, according to an RWMC press release.

Rana Sajid reiterated his commitment that all possible steps would be taken to solve the problems faced by women workers and staff.

The speakers praised the steps taken by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for women. Under her leadership, they said, more opportunities and facilities were being provided to women, due to which they were playing a full role in the development of the country.

On the occasion, the women workers and staff thanked the RWMC management and assured that they would continue their services and work to make the city cleaner and better.