RWMC kicks off cleanliness and public awareness drive against pandemics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak on Tuesday formally kicked off multi-faceted and multi-purposed cleanliness and public awareness campaign against dengue and corona pandemic among the people living in localities of Rawalpindi city and its suburbs.

During their door-to-door campaign on first day, the residents, shopkeepers, traders and mosque clerics in Dhoke Kashmiryan locality of UC-23 were requested by the special teams to follow the SOPs regarding COVID-19 i.e to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, observe social distancing minimum up to six feet, wear face masks, avoid participation in gatherings, cover nose and face having flu or cough.

The general public was also informed not to burn the waste rather, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialists or specially deputed sanitary staff of the companies.

The campaign also included highlighting precautionary measures regarding dengue fever during the meetings with mosque clerics and requested to disseminate the message of cleanliness among the worshippers in their various sermons of Khutbaat-e-Jumma or Khutbaat-e-Eidain. The general public particularly the residents of the city were asked to call on the helpline 1139 for registration of their complaints in their area or any kind of their suggestion.