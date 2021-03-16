UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RWMC Kicks Off Cleanliness And Public Awareness Drive Against Pandemics

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:26 PM

RWMC kicks off cleanliness and public awareness drive against pandemics

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak on Tuesday formally kicked off multi-faceted and multi-purposed cleanliness and public awareness campaign against dengue and corona pandemic among the people living in localities of Rawalpindi city and its suburbs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak on Tuesday formally kicked off multi-faceted and multi-purposed cleanliness and public awareness campaign against dengue and corona pandemic among the people living in localities of Rawalpindi city and its suburbs.

During their door-to-door campaign on first day, the residents, shopkeepers, traders and mosque clerics in Dhoke Kashmiryan locality of UC-23 were requested by the special teams to follow the SOPs regarding COVID-19 i.e to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, observe social distancing minimum up to six feet, wear face masks, avoid participation in gatherings, cover nose and face having flu or cough.

The general public was also informed not to burn the waste rather, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialists or specially deputed sanitary staff of the companies.

The campaign also included highlighting precautionary measures regarding dengue fever during the meetings with mosque clerics and requested to disseminate the message of cleanliness among the worshippers in their various sermons of Khutbaat-e-Jumma or Khutbaat-e-Eidain. The general public particularly the residents of the city were asked to call on the helpline 1139 for registration of their complaints in their area or any kind of their suggestion.

Related Topics

Dengue Company Rawalpindi Mosque

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah issues safety measures during Ramad ..

12 minutes ago

Jasprit Bumrah marries former miss India Sanjana G ..

25 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Commitment to Promote Political S ..

31 seconds ago

Two laborers buried alive, one rescued

32 seconds ago

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after jail sentence for ..

34 seconds ago

Indian forces on killing hunt in Kashmir: JKNF

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.