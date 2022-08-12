RWMC kicks off cleanliness drive for Independence Day

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Friday kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for the 75th Independence Day celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Friday kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

According to the RWMC spokesman, banners marked with the National flag had been displayed across the city while the RWMC head office had been illuminated aesthetically.

He said a flag hoisting ceremony would be held at RWMC office on Sunday to mark the day.

He informed that all the Independence Day celebrations venues and their vicinity were being cleaned while the RWMC staff cleared all the city parks.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilise all its resources to keep the city environment-friendly.