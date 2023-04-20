UrduPoint.com

RWMC Kicks Off Eid Cleanliness Drive

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RWMC kicks off Eid cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Thursday kicked off Eid Ul Fitr's cleanliness drive to keep the city neat and clean.

According to RWMC spokesman, as many as 3100 sanitary workers would perform their duties in three shifts during the three days of Eid from Chand Raat.

He said the department has cancelled the holidays of sanitary workers and supporting staff to ensure cleanliness during Eid days.

He said that a special cleaning campaign has been started around all the mosques, and Eidgahs while mechanical sweeping and washing of roads was being done.

The spokesman informed that all collected waste would be lifted before the Eid prayers. He said after completion of the cleanliness task, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned properly and sprayed.

He appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases. " Keeping our surroundings clean will only help the betterment of society," the spokesman said.

The teams also informed about the company's helpline 1,139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it. He said that the Management of RWMCwas committed to keeping the city clean and green and various activities were underway with the active participation of community members.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

8 minutes ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

36 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

54 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

1 hour ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.