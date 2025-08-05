Open Menu

RWMC Kicks Off Independence, Chehlum Day's Cleanliness Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM

RWMC kicks off Independence, Chehlum Day's cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)of RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, told APP that all the arrangements had been finalised under a special cleanliness program prepared for August 14.

He said that staff holidays would be cancelled on Independence and Chehlum Day's being observed on August 14.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Independence Day celebration sites and Imambargahas, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned, besides the waste containers were also emptied, he said and added that nullahs and drains adjacent to Imambargahas were also being cleared with excavators and heavy machinery.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of procession route and its adjacent areas. He informed that a special monitoring team had been formed, which will be in close contact with the organisers of the observances, processions and gatherings and will continuously monitor the cleanliness issues.

Safdar said that relief camps would be set up at various places to carry out the cleanliness work regularly till the conclusion of Chehlum's day processions.

The CEO added that the staff had been directed that no negligence would be tolerated.

He urged the scholars, volunteers, mourners and residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not to throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.

Recent Stories

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful chari ..

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..

16 minutes ago
 2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 1 ..

2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..

46 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SA ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

1 hour ago
 Egypt's net international reserves reached more th ..

Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conferen ..

Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..

2 hours ago
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

3 hours ago
 SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Counci ..

SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scar ..

US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions t ..

DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, ..

Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidari ..

Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan