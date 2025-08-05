(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)of RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, told APP that all the arrangements had been finalised under a special cleanliness program prepared for August 14.

He said that staff holidays would be cancelled on Independence and Chehlum Day's being observed on August 14.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Independence Day celebration sites and Imambargahas, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned, besides the waste containers were also emptied, he said and added that nullahs and drains adjacent to Imambargahas were also being cleared with excavators and heavy machinery.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of procession route and its adjacent areas. He informed that a special monitoring team had been formed, which will be in close contact with the organisers of the observances, processions and gatherings and will continuously monitor the cleanliness issues.

Safdar said that relief camps would be set up at various places to carry out the cleanliness work regularly till the conclusion of Chehlum's day processions.

The CEO added that the staff had been directed that no negligence would be tolerated.

He urged the scholars, volunteers, mourners and residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not to throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.