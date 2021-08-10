UrduPoint.com

RWMC Kicks Off Muharram Cleanliness Drive

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for Muharram ul Haram besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

According to a RWMC spokesman, the administration had finalized all the arrangements under a special cleanliness program prepared for Muharram and Ashura day while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled on Muharram 9 and 10th.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Imambargahas, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that relief camps had been set up at Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk and Pul Shah Nazar Deewan for carrying out the cleanliness work on a regular basis till the conclusion of Ashura"s day processions.

He said two control rooms had also been set up at Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices that would look after the entire operation.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not to throw waste and other materials in drains and in open.

