RWMC Kicks Off Three-days Special Cleanliness Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

RWMC kicks off three-days special cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rawalpindi Captain (R) Qasim Ijaz, a three-day special cleanliness awareness campaign has been launched in Union Council-87 Chak Jalaldin.

Qasim Ijaz, who has additional charge of Managing Director (MD) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) said additional workers had been deployed make the city waste-free.

He said that all resources were being utilized to ensure the cleanliness in all the union councils .

Qasim said he would monitor the cleanliness campaign and ensure the redressal of complaints received through the control room and social media.

He directed the operational staff and sector chieves to clean the vacant plots during the campaign.

In addition, he informed that RWMC communication teams conducted door-to-door campaign on the 6th road and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue larva.

He urged the residents to keep clean junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, and not leave stagnant water there which caused breeding of dengue larvae.

In case of any complaint, the citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline No 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

Furthermore, the RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause blockage of water , adding that the company would utilize all resources to keep the city environment friendly.

It is pertinent to mention that union council Chak Jalaldin, Potohar town, was the most vulnerable place for dengue spread as maximum dengue patients had been reported from the area.

