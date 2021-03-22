UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RWMC Launches Post-rain Cleanliness Drive For Pak Day Parade

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:37 PM

RWMC launches post-rain cleanliness drive for Pak Day parade

Following heavy rains in twin-cities since yesterday morning, the sanitation and cleanliness teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Monday expedited their cleanliness campaign in the city with special focus on localities near western strip along Islamabad Expressway to ensure flights safety during fly past on Pak Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Following heavy rains in twin-cities since yesterday morning, the sanitation and cleanliness teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Monday expedited their cleanliness campaign in the city with special focus on localities near western strip along Islamabad Expressway to ensure flights safety during fly past on Pak Day.

The multi-faceted drive includes distribution of pamphlets among people and announcements by the communication teams through loudspeakers on vehicles to educate the citizens against dengue virus and Covid pandemic.

Spokesman of RWMC told that during post rain drive, the teams of the Company were also involved in cleanliness operation at long neglected areas of graveyards besides reopening of drains and water channels to overcome accumulation of rainwater in various areas of the city causing health hazards.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Water Company Vehicles Rawalpindi Post Rains

Recent Stories

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

15 minutes ago

MSF Hopes Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Extende ..

6 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of eviction notice se ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman PTA visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce and ..

6 minutes ago

JKNF felicitates Pakistan on national day

6 minutes ago

Officers directed to improve performance

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.