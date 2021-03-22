RWMC launches post-rain cleanliness drive for Pak Day parade

Following heavy rains in twin-cities since yesterday morning, the sanitation and cleanliness teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Monday expedited their cleanliness campaign in the city with special focus on localities near western strip along Islamabad Expressway to ensure flights safety during fly past on Pak Day

The multi-faceted drive includes distribution of pamphlets among people and announcements by the communication teams through loudspeakers on vehicles to educate the citizens against dengue virus and Covid pandemic.

Spokesman of RWMC told that during post rain drive, the teams of the Company were also involved in cleanliness operation at long neglected areas of graveyards besides reopening of drains and water channels to overcome accumulation of rainwater in various areas of the city causing health hazards.