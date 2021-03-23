RWMC launches public awareness cleanliness drive 'Dastak'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday launched door-to-door cleanliness campaign 'Dastak' in the city under which the citizens were educated about how and where to dispose off their sold waste.

The multi-faceted cleanliness drive includes creating awareness among people at their door step through practical demonstration, distribution of pamphlets and meetings by the communication teams by knocking their doors.

The cleanliness teams visited Mohallah Shah Chan Charagh where locals were told about getting assistance of RWMC in disposing off their garbage and other waste.

They were told that in case of seeking any assistance or giving proposal, the citizens can call on the Company's toll free number 1139.

In his message on the launching of 'Dastak', Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar said that during the campaign, proposals about cleanliness would be sought from the citizens as the campaign could only be made successful through taking them on board in decision making. He said that teams of the Company were engaged all the time to keep the city neat and clean.