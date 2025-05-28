RWMC launches ‘Zero Waste Operation’ in preparation for Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has formally launched the ‘Zero Waste Operation’ across the division in preparation for Eid-ul-Azha.

As part of the Suthra Punjab Programme of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Company staff ensured exceptional cleanliness arrangements even on Wednesday despite being a holiday on account of Youm-e-Takbeer, an RWMC spokesman said.

Following the directions of RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar, he said, a grand cleanliness operation was underway in all tehsils of the Rawalpindi Division.

“The operation not only includes comprehensive cleaning of city streets, highways, markets, and residential areas but also involves round-the-clock sanitation and waste clearance in all designated cattle markets,” the spokesman added.

In view of the approaching Eid-ul-Azha, he said, RWMC teams were carrying out daily waste lifting, manual sweeping, lime spreading, and immediate disposal of animal waste in all cattle markets as part of a well-coordinated strategy to ensure a clean, safe, and hygienic environment for the public.

Despite the public holiday on Youm-e-Takbeer and the intense heatwave, RWMC's sanitation workers remained fully active in the field, ensuring uninterrupted cleanliness operations for the convenience of citizens, he said.

The spokesman said CEO Rana Sajid Safdar was personally monitoring the operations and reviewing daily field reports to ensure efficiency.

He further said to promote proper disposal of animal remains during Eid-ul-Azha, the RWMC had launched a comprehensive public awareness campaign.

Awareness pamphlets were being distributed and banners installed at mosques, markets, educational institutions, and neighborhoods, while community engagement activities were also ongoing, he added.

The spokesman appealed to the public to cooperate with the sanitation staff, avoid discarding waste improperly, and in case of any complaint or need for guidance, contact the the Company’s 24/7 helpline at 1139.

As per the chief minister’s vision, he said, “the RWMC continues its dedicated efforts to achieve the objectives of the Suthra Punjab Programme. All possible steps are being taken to provide a clean, pleasant, and healthy environment during Eid-ul-Azha.”