RWMC lifted hundreds of tons waste during Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed hundreds of tons of waste from the city during two days of Eid ul Fitr.

Talking to APP, Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafique said, a comprehensive cleanliness plan, following the policy of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, had been chalked out for making the district free from waste during Eid days.

He said that the company had lifted waste materials from around Masajid, graveyards and other open places where Eid prayers were offered.

Saqib said he visited various areas of the city to review the Eid cleanliness operation.

He said the department had cancelled the Eid holidays of sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the three days of Eid from Chand Raat.

He said that mechanical sweeping and washing of roads was done while all graveyards of Rawalpindi and its tehsils had been cleared and lime powder was sprinkled around all masjids, Eidgahas and public places.