RWMC Lifted Over 9,000 Tons Of Waste During Eid Days
Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed over 9,000 tons of animal waste from the district during three days of Eid ul Azha.
Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq said that a comprehensive cleanliness plan, following the policy of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was chalked out for Eid ul Azha to get rid of entrails of animals under which 3,832 sanitary workers and 435 vehicles worked day and night to keep the district neat and clean despite rainfall on the second day of Eid.
He added that workers deployed in Rawalpindi, Murree and four tehsils of the district including Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Kahuta had removed over 9,000 tons of garbage during the three days of Eid.
Saqib informed that 61 transfer stations including 18 permanent collection points and 43 mobile transfer stations were set up in the city and tehsils for proper disposing of waste.
At the same time, RWMC had distributed around 200,000 biodegradable waste bags and 10,000 awareness pamphlets to the citizens, he said and added that a mobile app had also been launched to guide the citizens.
All the staff worked under a control room while 500 complaints received on social media apps were also addressed.
Saqib said 1,000 banners had been displayed at all main points of the district to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness campaign.
Collection points had also been established for the convenience of the public at the Union Council level, he informed.
After completing the cleanliness task and removing the offal's, he said all collection points and other areas had been washed, and lime powder was sprinkled.
He said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak, DC Hassan Waqar Cheema, along with Chairman District Coordination Committee Qamar Ul islam Raja, MNA’s, MPA's and RWMC officials, visited several city areas and supervised the entire operation.
The trade bodies of the city and citizens have appreciated the department's performance, he added.
Chairman RWMC said all available resources were utilized to fulfil the task during the Eid ul Azha holidays, adding holidays of the sanitary workers and officials had been cancelled to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.
